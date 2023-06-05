'WWE Raw' Superstars Announce Engagement

Two WWE Superstars who can be seen on WWE Raw are about to get married. Over the weekend, Emma and Riddick Moss announce they are engaged. The two shared photos of the engagement on social media, and it shows Moss getting down on one knee and presenting the ring to Emma. And in the caption on Instagram, Emma wrote, "I said yes a million times in my head before you even asked."

Moss and Emma have been appearing as a couple on WWE TV as soon as Emma returned to the company. They were recently on WWE SmackDown, but the pair was then moved to WWE Raw after the WWE Draft. Emma returned to WWE in October of last year after being away from the company for five years. During her time away from WWE, Emma competed in the independent circuit, Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling where she became the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion with Madison Rayne.

In December, Emma (real name Tenille Dashwood) appeared on the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast and talked about working with her now-fiancé in WWE. "I'm still kind of pinching myself sometimes because I really enjoy what I do," she said, per PW Mania. "Even Madcap and I, we joked about it so many times, 'imagine if we worked together' and all these storylines we joked about and things we would do, and then I actually end up back, on the same show as him, and then in a storyline together, which we had never discussed. We joked about, but we never really thought it would happen and we didn't discuss it with other people."

Emma also talked about returning to WWE after her run with Impact Wrestling ended. "I guess it would have been within a few months of when Triple H returned," Emma revealed. "I was working with IMPACT and my contract was coming up. Maybe, without even realizing it, I had this idea in my mind that maybe I'm done with IMPACT and maybe there are other options that I should explore and see what's possible. That was probably coming from me watching WWE and seeing all these awesome changes with Triple H and what he was doing, and I know I had that good rapport with him and all the stuff we did at NXT."

Moss (real name Michael Rallis) has been with WWE since 2014. He was in NXT for several years before making the jump to the main roster in January 2020. In October of the same year, Moss revealed he was competing with a torn ACL and didn't return to action until September 2021. He went by the name Madcap Moss and began working with Happy Corbin. It leads to a feud with Corbin, and Moss defeated him three different times. During his time in WWE, Moss won the 24/7 Championship and the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal earlier this year. He went back to the name Riddick Moss once he was drafted to WWE Raw.