WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Wife Secretly Welcome First Child Together

Gunther is officially a father. The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion went to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday to announce the birth of his baby boy. Gunther shares the baby with his wife Jinny Sandhu (known as Jinny in NXT UK). In the social media post, Gunther said their 'son entered the world" on Wednesday morning and it's a "blessing."

Gunther and Sandhu got married earlier this year in the United Kingdom. The ceremony came a few months after Sandhu announced her retirement from in-ring competition. In an interview with Ring The Belle in February, Sandhu explained how issues with concussions led to her retirement.

What a blessing 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uRGYjKp2Bx — GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) December 27, 2023

"So when I was injured, this was actually the longest time that I had been out with any injury. During the time of being injured and having the symptoms, I was just like, 'Wow, this is just taking so long for my body to heal.' The injury that I actually had, it was a concussion," she said, per the Wrestling Observer. "Unfortunately, I took quite a few blows to the head, and it was the worst one I ever had. Halfway through, I was like, 'If my body is taking this long to heal, if I get hit again, is it going to take even longer?' I just had to be smart about it. I love wrestling. I'm a wrestling fan, I always will be. It was a really hard decision because if it wasn't for that, would I be wrestling still? Yes. But your health is wealth."

Gunther, 36, has been Intercontinental Champion for over 557 days which is a WWE record. He made his main roster debut in 2022 and spent his first three years in WWE with NXT UK and NXT. Gunther won the NXT UK Championship on April 5 2019 and held the title for a record 870 days.

In an interview with Post Wrestling earlier this year, Gunther talked about not being the biggest fan of doing promos. "I was never the biggest fan myself personally of a lot of talking, a lot of promos, and stuff like that because I've always loved and enjoyed the sports aspect of everything," Gunther said. "But it's part of the deal in WWE and it's sports entertainment, it's what we do. I think at the moment we do it at a very high level. And I do my part in it, and it's actually very fun to do."