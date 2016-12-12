Former WWE Star Crushes Attempted Robbery

If you’re going to try and rob a professional wrestler, maybe pick one a little smaller than 6’6″ 280lb Shad Gaspard. Our friends at Pro Wrestling Sheet are reporting that Saturday night in Florida a man attempted to out-crime one half of WWE’s former Cryme Tyme tag team.

Gaspard and his Cryme Tyme tag partner JTG were stopping at a gas station after an independent wrestling event when the altercation took place. Pro Wrestling Sheet gave the full account:

Videos by PopCulture.com

While inside, a man approached him in a disrespectful manner forcefully saying to buy him a beer. When Shad told him to change his tone, the guy pulled what looked like a gun out of his pants. Gaspard tells us he immediately thought to himself, “Fuck this, I’m not dying in Florida,” and got in the guys face to intimidate him enough to back down. It worked, but the man told Shad he better leave because he was about to rob the place. That’s when the wrestler says he immediately rushed in and forced the gun out of his hands. He tried uncocking it, but wasn’t having luck and assumed he was just caught up in the moment. Shad says he tried passing the gun off to the cashiers, but they didn’t want it — and the guy started making his way to the door — so he slammed the man’s head into the door, pulled him outside and got the robber into a rear naked choke hold. That’s when JTG and co. saw what was happening and called the cops. Gaspard eventually immobilized him and began searching him for more weapons. At that point he re-assessed the initial weapon and realized it was nothing more than an air-soft gun. “I thought it was a real gun the entire time and honestly, I just didn’t want anyone to get hurt.” Adding, “I just kept thinking about how I wanted to make sure I got home to my son.”

TMZ posted a photo of Shad and the clerk.

Thankfully, no one was harmed. Shad and JTG have been out of the WWE since 2010 and only started getting back on the indy circuits as a team in 2014. Could Vince get wind of the situation and give these guys another shot in the WWE? If there’s room for the Spirit Squad and the Headbangers, certainly there has to be room for Cryme Tyme!

Either way, the world could use a few more heroes like Shad and I’m not dying in Florida may just be the greatest motivational phrase I’ve ever heard.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WRESTLING: 5 Wrestlemania Matches That Need To Happen / Undertaker Spotted Backstage! / John Cena To Host Saturday Night Live / Twitter Reacts to Monday Night RAW / New Bullet Club Member Revealed /Ric Flair Buries The Cruiserweight Division