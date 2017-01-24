Another Name Leaked For WWE Hall Of Fame

Let me holla at you for a minute, playa! Because it’s likely a tag team match is going to break out at this year’s WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony now that former Smackdown General Manager, Teddy Long is rumored for induction.

According to a new report by PWInsider, Long is highly likely to be inducted into the 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame class. Long would join announced headliner Kurt Angle, and rumored names DDP, Rick Rude and other possible spoilers that we listed here.

Before Long was running Smackdown, he began his career as a referee in the NWA/WCW. After a short time, he became a nefarious ref, bending the rules for the heels.

Accoring to Long, Kevin Sullivan and Eddie Gilbert convinced Jim Ross to give Long a managerial role, where he would first manage Norman the Lunatic. Long led the team of Doom (Ron Simmons and Butch Reed) to the World Tag Team Titles. He also managed Johnny B. Badd, One Man Gang, Norman the Lunatic, The Skyscrapers (Sid Vicious, Dan Spivey and “Mean” Mark Callous), Marcus Bagwell, 2 Cold Scorpio, Joey Maggs, Craig Pittman, Jim Powers, Bobby Walker, Ice Train and Bobby Eaton while in Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW.

Long would reemerge his referee duties in the WWE for a short time before once again becoming a manager for the likes of D’Lo Brown and Shawn Stasiak to name a few. In 2004 he began his General Managing career, filling in once on RAW before having a long career of running Smackdown as well as ECW (WWE’s version) for a short time.

Teddy is most remembered for his schtick of breaking up arguments between wrestlers and booking them into a tag team match for later in the evening.

It never got old (yes it did).

