Former WWE Greats To Face Off At NBA Playoff Game

WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry The King Lawler, revealed on his latest podcast, that he will be squaring off against another former WWE and WCW Champion tomorrow night when the Memphis Grizzlies host the San Antonio Spurs in Memphis. Lawler will apparently be running a full-on pro wrestling style angle with none other than Big Poppa Pump, Scott Steiner.

According to Lawler, the bit is set to feature Steiner bad mouthing the city of Memphis with The King coming out to defend it’s honor. The Grizzlies will need all the help they can get as they face a must-win game against the heavily favored Spurs.

Known mostly to WWE fans as a commentator, The King was first and foremost a legendary champion in the mid south as a wrestler. Lawler was basically the Hulk Hogan of the Memphis during the 1980s. The King has not been cleared to compete in a WWE ring since suffering a heart attack on Raw in 2012, but he still holds out a bit of hope for one final match.

“I would like to have one other final match that would maybe make up for the Michael Cole fiasco … Certainly with the history of Dolph Ziggler and I, there could be something done in that respect. Here’s a guy who possibly gave me a cardiac arrest and he’s coming out and taking credit for it and saying he’s wanting to finish the job, I think that’s something people could relate to.”

Steiner has been out of the wrestling spotlight for a while, but the former WCW World Champion returned to Impact Wrestling to aid announcer Josh Matthews. It was announced that Steiner will be teaming with the play-by-play man at Slammiversary to take on Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park.

On the same episode of Dinner With The King, Lawler gives an incredible backstory on his legendary feud with comedian, Andy Kauffman.

