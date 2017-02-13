First Look At The All New Elimination Chamber

The WWE has been promoting an “all new” Elimination Chamber for tonight’s big pay per view and some fans from the WWE universe have tweeted a look at the new structure.

Here’s your all new Elimination Chamber! pic.twitter.com/lkXqP1WJy4 — Victor (@GuyInGreenWWE) February 12, 2017

The new Chamber appears to look more like a regular cage than the circular structures of the past. According to wrestlingnews.co the Elimination Chamber concept had been dropped because of the logistics of having to set up the Chamber in arenas. Many arenas have a large scoreboard hanging above the ringside area and it was tough to set up a structure that large because it has to hang over the ring during the undercard matches. The original Chamber structure (once it’s set up) was said to weigh about 10 tons.

What do you think of the new look and how it will effect tonight’s main event?

