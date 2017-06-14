Why Finn Balor Hasn’t Brought Back The Demon King

Finn Balor has one of the most marketable gimmicks in the WWE, yet, since his return from injury, we haven’t seen even the slightest glimpse of The Demon King. In a recent interview with news.com.au, Balor revealed the reason he hasn’t brought back the facepaint.

“The Demon character is something I draw on occasion. It’s something that requires a lot of focus to tap into and really requires the right situation for me to sort of draw on that darker side of my personality. Since I’ve been back on Raw, the opportunity hasn’t really presented itself to tap into that side and I’ve had such a good time being back I haven’t wanted to change. I quite like walking out in my sweet new Balor club jacket, popping my collar and being Mr Cool.”

Apparently, an Extreme Rules fatal five way with a chance to face Brock Lensar for the Universal Championship he Balor never lost wasn’t enough of a motivation for Balor to delve into his darker side.

The Demon isn’t the only thing WWE fans have been hoping to see Finn bring to Monday Nights. Balor also commented on the possibility of reforming The Bullet Club in the WWE, saying he believed all members were currently doing better on their own.

“It’s something that comes up every now and again, whether we should reform The Club,” Balor said. “To me it was a moment in time. That moment for me was four years ago. A lot has changed in those four years. Myself, Luke, Karl have a lot of history together and A.J. (Styles) is on Smackdown, the possibility of perhaps reuniting in the future, sure it’s tasty to a lot of people. I think individually right now we’re all stronger on our own paths. Maybe that will change in the future. We may need to reassemble the troops, but for now I think we’re all doing fine.”

While it may be true that Finn and AJ are doing just fine, Gallows and Anderson could greatly benefit from once again being a part of a stable. The former Tag Team Champions haven’t had much to do since WrestleMania and with The Hardy Boyz currently stealing the division’s brightest spotlight, it could be a while before that changes.

Balor has been left off the last few weeks of Raw programming due to creative allegedly not having any current plans for him.

