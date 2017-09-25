Finn Balor Beats Bray Wyatt After Gritty Comeback at No Mercy

Finn Balor proved to himself and Bray Wyatt that he doesn’t need the Demon to win.

Balor pinned Bray after a highly physical match that saw Bray assault Balor before the bell would ring. Finn would get some brief medical attention but made a motivated return to the ring. After a second Coup de Grace, Finn Balor beat Bray Wyatt for the second pay-per-view in a row.

Ribs first goes @FinnBalor as @WWEBrayWyatt ambushes the Irish Superstar before the match even begins! #WWENoMercy pic.twitter.com/nSAzfnyd0V — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 25, 2017

The two put together a fun match that showcased the strengths of both men. Bray got to be ruthless as he flashed strength with a string of punishing, unconventional suplexes. Yet, the move of the match may have been the Coup de Grace to the back Bray’s head, even though it was only near fall.

This comes as a near career-saving win for Balor. A loss tonight would have mandated he become the Demon on a permanent basis. While that’s not a bad idea, it should be a seen as an emergency plan for WWE.

Speaking of emergencies, Bray Wyatt can’t stop bleeding, or at least metaphorically so. Since entering WrestleMania 34 as WWE Champion Bray has endured his the sharpest decline of his career seemingly losing every match he gets. WWE has proven they are behind Wyatt in theory, but it’s time for the Eater of Worlds to earn some substantial wins, otherwise, it will become pointless to take him seriously.

This is probably it for this feud as most were shocked to the program get a second pay-per-view match.

