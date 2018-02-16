Potential Spoiler Concerning WWE’s Plans for US Championship

The US Championship has been on the decline for several months now, but WWE has a promising plan to restore its relevance at Fastlane.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the plan is to have Bobby Roode defend his US Championship against Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match. This doesn’t as too much of a surprise as the trio teased a conflict on the latest episode of SmackDown. In the coming weeks, we can expect to see more of the same.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So far, Roode’s reign as champ has been forgettable. Winning a vacated title tends to be anticlimactic and Roode’s win was no exception. Since joining the main roster after WrestleMania 33, Roode has been swimming in place. A lot of that has to do with WWE putting him in insignificant spots. But most of it has to do with him being a babyface.

Roode, like many of his NXT brethren, has learned that being a good guy in WWE is one of the hardest jobs in the business. However, despite ignoring him for months, WWE strapped him with the US belt in hopes of heating him back up for WrestleMania.

But will he enter the New Orleans mega show as US Champion?

Well, in terms of rank, he’s outclassed by Mahal and Orton who are both (but mostly Orton) former WWE Champions. At the moment, Roode isn’t getting the crowd reactions to justify him staying champion, so WWE wouldn’t lose much by letting Mahal or Orton have their turn with the mid-card belt.

There have been rumors that WWE is intrigued by Orton vs. Roode as its own story, and they may be planning that for WrestleMania.

It feels like the US belt will belong to Orton if he wants it. However, with rumors of a full-scale WWE draft happening after Mania, he may be destined for RAW. what we do know is there-there is certainly plenty of room for speculation, and we’ve just offered our fair share of it.

For now, we can bank on seeing a US Championship triple threat match at Fastlane.