Fan Backlash Gets WrestleMania Championship Match Moved

One of the several championship matches at WrestleMania 33 this Sunday is the Smackdown Women’s Championship featuring champion Alexa Bliss and every available woman on the Smackdown roster.

Originally announced as part of the kickoff show, along with the Cruiserweight Championship match and the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (that’s still quite a mouthful), but the fan reaction to having the women’s match not on the main card might have changed things.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Looking over the card now, the kickoff show no longer has the Smackdown Women’s Championship listed so it’s safe to assume it’s been moved up to the main card along with the Raw Women’s Championship match as well. There’s been a lot of speculation of a surprise entrant to the match, namely current NXT Women’s Champ Asuka, but that’s yet to be seen (or at least until tomorrow’s NXT TakeOver event).

On her Twitter, contender Becky Lynch thanked the WWE Universe for speaking out.

You spoke up. You’re awesome. Thank you . #WrestleMania — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 31, 2017

It’s unclear on the placement of the match now, but congrats on these competitors getting the chance to be at the big dance.

WrestleMania 33 airs live Sunday, April 3rd only on the WWE Network.