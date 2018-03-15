Controversy Still Lingers from WWE’s Decision to Cancel Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal

Even though the Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal is officially dead fans are leery of WWE’s motives for making the move.

Ideally, it would be nice to know WWE put the ax to Moolah’s battle royal due to her history of sexual exploitation and financial impropriety. However, it may not be so simple.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, the parent company of Snickers, who is a key sponsor of WrestleMania, publicly admonished the idea of paying tribute to Moolah.

“We were recently made aware of the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc’s (WWE) decision to honor a former wrestler during the upcoming WrestleMania 34 event. As a principle-based business that has long championed creating inclusive environments that encourage and empower everyone to reach their full potential, this is unacceptable. We are engaging with the WWE to express our disappointment.”

Then, as if a magic candy bar had been waved, WWE called off the Battle Royal.

Thank you @WWEUniverse for using your voice. What remains most important is that the “@WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal” will be a historic match and is part of @WWE’s unwavering commitment to our Women’s Division. #WomensEvolution #ChangeTheName — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 15, 2018

However, before Snickers spoke up, thousands of WWE fans were vehemently rejecting Moolah. Even more, a petition on Change.org received over 10,000 signatures, but it appears WWE didn’t budge until Snickers flexed their muscles.

We’ll never know why WWE chose to finally give in, but the WWE Universe has a few ideas:

So which sponsor or sponsors forced you to change the name? Because there’s no way you actually cared enough to change this without being forced to — Jonn R. (@ReBourneAgain) March 15, 2018

Snickers just became the biggest babyface in the business. — NXTFanNation 🍀 (@NXTFanNation) March 15, 2018

Why even name it after her in the first place, KNOWING what she did in the past ? Stop honoring trash people just because they’ve been loyal to your company — Alex (@Raveoan) March 15, 2018

1) is this in response to @snickers complaints?

2) you couldn’t think of someone to name it after? — Box Brown (@boxbrown) March 15, 2018

