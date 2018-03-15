WWE

Controversy Still Lingers from WWE’s Decision to Cancel Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal

Even though the Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal is officially dead fans are leery of WWE’s motives for making the move.

Ideally, it would be nice to know WWE put the ax to Moolah’s battle royal due to her history of sexual exploitation and financial impropriety. However, it may not be so simple.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, the parent company of Snickers, who is a key sponsor of WrestleMania, publicly admonished the idea of paying tribute to Moolah.

“We were recently made aware of the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc’s (WWE) decision to honor a former wrestler during the upcoming WrestleMania 34 event. As a principle-based business that has long championed creating inclusive environments that encourage and empower everyone to reach their full potential, this is unacceptable. We are engaging with the WWE to express our disappointment.”

Then, as if a magic candy bar had been waved, WWE called off the Battle Royal.

However, before Snickers spoke up, thousands of WWE fans were vehemently rejecting Moolah. Even more, a petition on Change.org received over 10,000 signatures, but it appears WWE didn’t budge until Snickers flexed their muscles.

We’ll never know why WWE chose to finally give in, but the WWE Universe has a few ideas:

