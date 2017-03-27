Exclusive Look At The Miz In The Marine 5: Battleground

Over the past year, The Miz has more than backed up his claim of being the most must-see member of the Smackdown Live roster and this past week, he and his wife, Maryse, won over the internet with their Total Bellas portrayals of John Cena and Nikki Bella.

Now Comicbook.com has been given an exclusive clip of The Miz in his latest role outside of the ring, “The Marine 5: Battleground.”

The fifth installment of the “Marine” franchise stars WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin as Jake Carter, a Marine who is now back stateside working as an EMT. After responding to a distress call, he must protect a man from a biker gang out for the ultimate revenge. “The Marine 5: Battleground” also stars fellow WWE Superstars Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Maryse, Naomi and Heath Slater, plus actress Anna Van Hooft.

After returning stateside and now working as an EMT, Jake Carter (Mike “The Miz” Mizanin) finds himself trapped with an injured, marked man he has sworn to save. As a ruthless biker gang bent on revenge gains speed, Carter must use his Marine-honed instincts to end the rampage . . . or die trying!

“The Marine 5: Battleground,” debuts on digital March 28, and on Blu-ray and DVD April 25 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and WWE Studios.

After you finish watching Miz and Maryse kick some ass in “The Marine”, you can catch them taking on original Marine star John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 Sunday, April 2nd in Orlando at Camping World Stadium or live on the WWE Network starting at 6pm ET.