EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Wants An All Female Royal Rumble

This Sunday, Charlotte Flair will defend her RAW Women’s Championship and 15 match pay per view winning streak against Bayley at the Royal Rumble. Since her debut in July of 2015, Charlotte has truly been the Queen of WWE‘s women’s revolution, so it should come as no surprise where her focus lies heading into the future.

When we asked if she would ever consider entering the Rumble herself, Charlotte put the focus back on pushing the women’s division to new heights.

“I have the Women’s Championship and I think our focus should be building a stronger division, showing that we are just as big of a draw as the men, but once I’m not in the title picture anymore, I think it would be great to enter the Rumble, because at the end of the day, I can outwrestle some of them, but it would have to make storyline sense.

I hope in the future, if we have a big enough division to do it or if they ever bring RAW and Smackdown back together, I’d love for us to have an all-female Royal Rumble. I think that would be awesome.”

Considering Charlotte has been on the forefront of women breaking ground in RAW main events, Ironman matches and the first ever female Hell In A Cell, we have full confidence it won’t be long until she helps usher in the first ever women’s Royal Rumble match.

