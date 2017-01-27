EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Talks Getting Personal With Bayley And John Cena Chasing Ric Flair’s Record

This Sunday, Charlotte Flair will defend her RAW Women’s Championship and 15 match pay per view winning streak against Bayley at the Royal Rumble. In an exclusive Comicbook.com interview, we spoke with the Queen of RAW about her upcoming match and how surprisingly personal her feud with Bayley has become.

“From a fan standpoint, its been really cool to show just how much this means to her. Those really were her journals and her memorabilia and as a character its been really easy for me to play off of as a bad guy, but Bayley and I had feuded in NXT and I was just excited to revisit it because I was so new then and to see where we can take it now is really exciting.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since joining the main roster in 2015, Charlotte, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch, also known as the four horsewomen, have become the face of the WWE‘s women’s revolution. While Charlotte has taken great pride in their groundbreaking in-ring performances, she may be even prouder of the impact they’ve had on the WWE universe.

“To see groups of girls dressed up as the four horsewomen, it’s just crazy to think that we’ve made that big of an impact in that short of a time with Bayley on the main roster. But I don’t even want to say just the four of us, with Alexa debuting and Carmella, when you look out in the crowd nothing makes me happier to see little girls dressed up as Bayley or Sasha Banks. Its just crazy to think that they’re coming to see us and thats what they’re fired up about. It’s just awesome.”

Charlotte’s championship match isn’t the only Royal Rumble bout that could affect the Flair family. When asked how she felt about John Cena chasing her dad’s record, the Queen was quick to put us in our place.

“Well, really my dad is a 22 time heavyweight champion, and he’d probably say that too … but I think it’s awesome for Cena has worked so hard over the last 10, 12, 15 years, so if there’s a guy to do it, I definitely think he’s the man, but my dad is still the man.”

Even though it’s early in her career, Charlotte is well on her way to becoming one of the greatest female superstars in WWE history. But chasing wrestling championships isn’t the only thing she has her sights set on. When asked about the rumors that she might one day want to take on the role of Female Thor, Charlotte did not hesitate.

“I would be honored to! That’s on the bucket list. I hope so. One day. Please pass that message along.”

You hear that Marvel?

Charlotte is ready! Make it happen … and give us a casting credit.

You can watch Charlotte defend her championship against Bayley as well as the rest of the 2017 Royal Rumble this Sunday exclusively on the WWE Network.