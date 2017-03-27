Female Superstar Reportedly Finished With WWE

Many in the WWE Universe have speculated that one of the participants in this Sunday’s Smackdown Women’s Championship matches would be suspended Smackdown Live star, Eva Marie. The “All-Red Everything” superstar has not appeared on television since being suspended for 30 days on August 17, 2016 for her first violation of the company’s Wellness Policy.

It now appears those speculations are incorrect as WrestlingInc has learned that WWE will not be renewing Eva’s contract. Eva has been with the company since 2013 and was a featured cast member of Total Divas for the show’s six seasons. No announcement has been made by either side, but WrestlingInc states that Eva is apparently done with the company.

It should be noted that Eva has completely stopped mentioning wrestling on her social media accounts, instead posting messages related to her movies and fashion line. She has also removed references to WWE on her Twitter profile, although ‘WWE Superstar’ still appears on her Instagram account.

Not only has Eva dropped wrestling from her social accounts, but she has also dropped her “All Red” gimmick and gone back to being a brunette.

The banned substance that triggered Eva Marie’s WWE wellness policy was Adderall, but Eva was adamant she had a prescription. The WWE’s wellness policy covers everything from substance abuse to annual physicals and cardiovascular health.

Eva told TMZ at the time of her suspension that she felt wronged by the decision. “I am disappointed that this suspension has occurred, yet understand and respect that WWE upholds their Wellness Policy to the letter and won’t compromise on its integrity.”

Before her suspension, Eva was drawing a tremendous amount of heat for her over the top entrance and perceived lack of wrestling ability. Eva’s name was last used on WWE television during an angle where Mick Foley threatened to trade Sami Zayn for her. Sami was furious, telling Foley that he was worth “1,000 Eva Marie’s.”

