Olympic Gold Medalist Erica Wiebe Gets WWE Tryout

WWE loves crossover talent. Adding a real athlete to their make-believe world does wonders for their credibility. So when an Olympic Gold Medalist has interest in joining WWE, it’s an opportunity Vince McMahon and Co. just can’t miss.

28-year old Erica Wiebe and WWE have begun a flirtatious relationship. Representing Canada, Wiebe was the 2016 Rio Olympic Gold Medalist for the 75 kg freestyle wrestling event. This past Tuesday she was a guest of honor at the Mae Young Classic Finale. But the perks don’t stop there. Wiebe was flown to the WWE Performance Center later in the week where she actually participated in an in-ring workout. Even further, Squared Circle Sirens are going as far as calling Wiebe’s appearance in Florida a tryout.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wiebe comes from Calgary, Ontario, which is a vacuum may not mean all that much. But in the world of WWE, that’s where the Hart family dynasty resides. Could this be a match made in have? Given WWE’s success with their last Gold Medal winner, Kurt Angle, the wrestling conglomerate would love to think so.

It’s about to get serious. pic.twitter.com/7HmtBsdzyF — Erica Wiebe (@ericawiebe) September 14, 2017

Glad to have you check out the @WWEPerformCtr and @WWENXT over the past couple of days

……….please don’t hurt me! https://t.co/qkKjdAFBjQ — Triple H (@TripleH) September 14, 2017

Don’t look now but women’s wrestling has some serious momentum. The Mae Young Classic could only be labeled as a success as WWE has already signed several of the competitions. The tournament’s winner, Kairi Sane is rumored to already have an opportunity for the NXT Women’s Championship. Even further, the runner-up, Shayne Baszler made a remarkable impression and could be one her way to becoming the Samoa Joe of the women’s division.

And we haven’t even begun to talk about Ronda Rousey!

It looks like Rousey and her MMA pals will be having a Survivor Series Match against Charlotte, Bayley, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks. While nothing is confirmed, the writing is most certainly on the wall.

Women’s wrestling has come a long way in 2017. This time next year, WWE could look drastically different.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!