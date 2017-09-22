Why Bobby Heenan Didn’t Like Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff has a dubious reputation amongst wrestling circles. While the former WCW boss is the only person (other than the federal government) to give Vince McMahon a scare, Bischoff had a propensity to rub people the wrong way.

The late Bobby Heenan was no exception.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bischoff himself joined WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross on the latter’s podcast, The Ross Report to discuss life in the wrestling business. Bischof would open up about his tenuous relationship with the icon, Heenan.

“On a personal level I’ve looked up to him, I’ve admired him. But I think we probably — especially toward the end had a strange relationship. Because my approach to business was significantly different than Bobby’s and I was pretty untraditional,” Bischoff explained. “I really liked improv — he didn’t, Bobby liked to be prepared. I kinda liked not preparing the talent. I liked how to act naturally to things not because it’s what we do.”

Bischoff’s “new school” mentality may have been off-putting for “The Brain.”

“I can’t express how much respect I have for Bobby. But I also acknowledge my approach to the business was significantly different to his and that probably rubbed him the wrong way especially toward the end,” he said.

Back in the mid-90’s Bischoff had a reputation of being quite arrogant, one that actually lead to Ric Flair attacking him. It seems that wrestler’s from the 80’s and Bischoff we natural foils.

“He probably felt disrespected and that was by no means my intention but it doesn’t matter what my intention was if that’s how he felt. It’s unfortunate and Bobby and I sort of had a good conversation briefly before he got sick. So I’d like to think it’s okay but I’m sure if Bobby could articulate right now he’d probably call me a sawed-off son of a b-tch. But that’s okay.”

At the time of the recording, Heenan was still alive, but not well. The Brain had been battling throat cancer since 2002 and the fight left him without part of his jaw and tongue.

The WWE legend passed on September 17.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!