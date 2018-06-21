Enzo Amore Reveals Creative Plans for Love Triangle with Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss

Before hollow sexual assault allegations lead to his WWE release, Enzo Amore was involved in an innocent romance storyline with Nia Jax. However, Amore just revealed that the angle was destined for a seedy WrestleMania twist.

In an interview with the Store Horseman Podcast, the former Cruiserweight champion spilled on the unrealized chapters of he and Jax’s love story. Citing conversations with Vince McMahon, Enzo shared the set-up for his dirty romantic trick.

“He didn’t want me full-blown. He had plans to make me full-blown [heel] that nobody else knew about, not even the other people that were involved in it,” he said.

Before Enzo and Jax were an item, Alexa Bliss and Jax were on-camera best friends. But per Enzo, McMahon’s plan was to drive a wedge between the female superstars using a secretive relationship between Bliss and Enzo.

“I’m using Nia as a heater to keep my title and I get caught hooking up with her best friend backstage. Bang, that’s how you do it. Nia didn’t know that. Alexa didn’t know it. I knew that because Vince told me,” said Amore.

According to Amore, this would have given him the definitive heel turn McMahon was vying for. While Amore has always had his detractors, his time on top of 205 Live was supported by chunks of WWE fans. However, by sneaking around with Bliss, Amore would be the heel champion the Cruiserweight division needed.

We actually spoke to Jax in May about this very storyline and Amore’s claims that only he and McMahon knew the finish appears to be true.

“Honestly, I had no idea where that was going,” she said. “Week to week, I would find out. ‘We’re doing this. OK, cool,’ I’d find out a couple hours before the show, ‘You’re going to be doing this with Enzo, and this is going to happen.’”

Before their story culminated, Enzo was out of the company. Jax and Bliss went on to have their WrestleMania feud anyone, but it was over bullying, not Amore’s love. That conflict leads to Nia Jax nabbing her first turn with WWE gold followed by a massive Money in the Bank match with Ronda Rousey. However, her and BLiss are set to meet again this time at July’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, with the winner likely getting Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

Who knows how different things would be if Amore was still around or if WWE goes to finish their romantic melodrama between the trio of Superstars. But we may all be better off having missed Enzo smooching Jax and Bliss on camera.

