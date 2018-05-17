Could Impact Wrestling Be Next for Enzo Amore?

On Wednesday, Enzo Amore was exonerated when news broke that his sexual assault case had been dismissed by Arizona authorities due to insufficient evidence. So now that’s he’s free, what’s next?

Well according to his attorney’s statement, Amore will seek opportunities in the entertainment inudustry—which narrows down nothing.

“Mr. Arndt is working diligently toward his next venture in the entertainment industry and looks forward to reconnecting with his fans in a big way in the very near future,” it read.

The official statement also noted that Amore was not aware of the accusations until they become public knowledge. If that’s the case, then WWE may have terminated him on faulty grounds.

When WWE canned Amore, it was said to be because he neglected to tell them about the allegations. But if it’s true that Amore actually wasn’t aware, then he has a logical argument for WWE to allow him back inside their gates.

However, that doesn’t mean they have to. But Impact Wrestling might.

Impact’s co-executive Vice President, Don Callis addressed Amore’s availability in a conference call on Wednesday.

“Never say never. You evaluate talent based on need and what you’re looking to do. We have a long-term plan for how we engage with talent in terms of who’s gonna be on the roster, what roster spots we need to be filled, etcetera. It’s not as much of a random thing. So you know… as with any other talent, I think time will tell.”

Not exactly a committing response, but at the very minimum, Amore looks to on Impact’s radar. The troubled promotion hasn’t exactly refrained from picking the scrap of WWE’s fallen heros—Austin Aries and Alberto Del Rio being a pair of recent examples. But just because Impact has a record of doing so, doesn’t guarantee they’ll welcome Amore.

It’s worth noting that Amore does have aspirations of a successful career in music. However, we’ll part of him wants to be back in the ring. While WWE’s ring may be out of the question, Amore’s remarkable ability to make an impression (both good and bad) is a bankable commodity in professional wrestling. If Enzo can prove that he’s willing to cooperate, with, humanity I guess, then he’ll have himself another job in wrestling.

It will be interesting to see where Enzo’s story takes him in the coming months.

