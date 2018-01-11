Enzo Amore Predicts Ronda Rousey set for ‘Rude Awakening’ in WWE

Despite Ronda Rousey and WWE‘s attempt to play coy, her joining the company is the worst kept secret in all of wrestling. Her arrival has actually become a topic of discussion amongst WWE Superstars and Enzo Amore just joined the conversation.

TMZ Sports caught up with Amore at the Lost Angeles airport and asked the Cruiserweight Champion how he felt about Rousey entering WWE’s world.

“She’s in for a rude awakening,” said Enzo. “I mean, MMA is MMA, I’m not hating on MMA whatsoever. Respect what they do so much. You ever been put through a table, slammed on concrete? It’s a different ball game.”

Even though his quote sounds ominous, Enzo revealed his optimism regarding Rousey coming to WWE.

“I think she’d translate quite well. I think she respects what we do enough to know that it’s hard,” he said.

Sentiment like this is what WWE appears to be betting on, as there is an abundance rumor not just implicating Rousey in WWE, but possibly winning the Royal Rumble on January 28th.

Rousey began actually in-ring training a few months ago and that was after she was incessantly implicated in WWE rumors this summer. Even more, Rousey actually was involved in a backstage segment with Charlotte Fair, Beck Lynch and Bayley has she issued an imminent challenge bu saying “You name the time, you name the place.”

Barring something unforeseen, Ronda Rousey will be a WWE Superstar. For Vince McMahon and CO., this is nothing less than a coup. In the same way, Brock Lesnar legitimized the men’s wrestling, Rousey will add an undeniable element of reality to the women’s division. But perhaps Rousey’s most marketable attribute is her star power. As much as NXT stars like Asuka or Ruby Riot can be hyped up, Rousey joining WWE will immediately penetrate pop culture. For WWE, access to new fans, even if temporary, is a near priceless opportunity.

