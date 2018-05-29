Enzo Amore Releases Rap Single, Disses Sexual Assault Accuser

Enzo Amore may not be in the WWE anymore, bu that hasn’t stopped the former Crusierweight Champion from cutting promos.

Amore released a music video on Monday titled “Phoenix,” where he rapped about a number of topics including the sexual assault allegations made against him by Philomen Sheahan earlier this year.

The song started off with Amore criticizing members of the media who report on professional wrstling, with one “reporter” being portrayed by an overweight man in his mother’s basement.

The video than moved to a scene of a funeral for Amore, where he began tearing down Sheahan (though he kept from her by name).

“They cry tears of joy at my funeral,” Amore wrote. “Still I rise from the ashes like a phoenix. Middle finger to the sky grippin’ my …. consensual penis. Lyin’ ass hoe out in Phoenix. When I say that s— I mean it. F— you marks for hatin’. This for all my fans waitin’. Entertainment’s hottest free agent. B— I’m reincarnated.”

Amore’s charges were dropped by the Phoenix Police Department on May 15, ruling that there was insufficient evidence to move forward with a case against Amore.

Sheahan’s original claim was that Amore and two accomplices got her intoxicaed off “coke, meth [and] weed,” in Phoenix, Arizona on Oct. 19. She said she was eventually left alone with Amore, who she claimed then forced himself on her.

Sheahan came forward with the accusations in January, which Amore emphatically denied via his attorney. Following the Police Department’s ruling, Amore released a statement from his lawyer on social media.

“[Amore] is working diligently toward his next venture in the entertainment industry and looks forward to reconnecting with his fans in a big way in the very near future,” the statement read.

Amore was suspended by the WWE following the initial allegations on January 22 and was fired the next day. Amore was Crusierweight Champion at the time, and title was vacated and awarded to Cedric Alexander after winning a 16-man tournament that culminated at WrestleMania 34.

At the time Amore was rising up the ranks in the company, recovering from his split with Big Cass be reinventing himself as a heel on the 205 Live roster. Following his release, the WWE has refrained from any and all mentions of Amore.

He later posted a video of himself from Times Square in New York City, surrounded by fans chanting “How You Doin?”