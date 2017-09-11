WWE’s Enzo Amore and Liv Morgan Break Up

The summer of 2017 has been quite tumultuous for Enzo Amore. The “Realest Guy in the Room” may actually be the loneliest. After getting dumped by his tag team partner, booted from WWE‘s locker room, and banished to 205 Live, Amore now finds himself without a girlfriend.

For about a year, Amore and NXT Star Liv Morgan have been involved in a low-key relationship. However, that romance looks to have ended. Yesterday, Morgan tweeted about the news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Me knowing that I’m single and nobody cheating on me pic.twitter.com/v6sTLr3Ivu — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 10, 2017

“Me knowing that I’m single and nobody cheating on me,” he wrote.

If the allegation is true, then Corey Graves claim on RAW that “Enzo cheats on his taxes, cheats on his girlfriend and cheats in a tag match,” would be painfully prophetic.

If Instagram is any indicator, Amore doesn’t appear to be a great boyfriend candidate. All summer long, reports have followed Amore, claiming that he is widely disliked by the WWE locker room.

Citing improper dressing room etiquette and perpetual obnoxious behavior, Amore has become a pariah backstage. One of his most well-documented screw-ups was the one that got him kicked off a WWE bus by Roman Reigns. The story has Amore bragging loudly about his life away from wrestling — a lavish Hollywood lifestyle.

While these images seem relatively harmless, Amore lost the benefit of the doubt long ago. He’s not one to shy away from attention. While he’s managed to stay out of legal trouble, he’s been in social jail for quite some time now.

However, this could just be helping his career just as easily as it’s hurting it. Amore is a vibrant personality, and even though some WWE superstars and fans may find him irritating, he can’t help but make an impression. And in WWE, that matters.

For now, Amore will be bouncing back and forth between RAW and 205 Live. Despite the negative aura surrounding him, it seems like Enzo may be poised for success. In 205 Live, a land void of personality, Amore has no choice but to stand out. As reluctant as WWE may be to acknowledge him, WWE may have created a monster in Amore.