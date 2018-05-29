Watch: Enzo Amore Says Fans Helped Discredit Accuser, Reveals Time at Kanye West’s Studio

Enzo Amore returned to the limelight on Monday by releasing a rap single dedicated to his recent vindication entitled “Phoenix.” While the song has plenty to say, Amore is not done talking.

In an impromptu interview with TMZ, Amore spilled new information on his past, present, and future. While Amore wasn’t shy about wrecking Philomena Sheahan—his Phoenix-based accuser in his new video—he was a little more thoughtful on his street interview. He said that his fans played detective on his behalf and found a multitude of avenues to discredit her claims.

“My fans were lawyers,” Amore told TMZ. “I don’t even know why I hired a lawyer in the first place.”

In terms of what’s next, Amore is planning a blitzkrieg of content, some of which was conceived at Kanye West’s studio.

“I’ve been working with a lot of people out in Hollywood on writing scripts, screenplays, directing, producing and making music. On the low, I’ve been in Kanye’s studio, No Name, out in L.A. And I’m about to drop a ton of content on the world,” he said.

We saw the first release of Amore’s content bomb on Monday, with the aforementioned, “Phoenix.” Here are a few of the more memorable lines.

“They cry tears of joy at my funeral,” Amore wrote. “Still I rise from the ashes like a phoenix. Middle finger to the sky grippin’ my …. consensual penis. Lyin’ ass hoe out in Phoenix. When I say that s— I mean it. F— you marks for hatin’. This for all my fans waitin’. Entertainment’s hottest free agent. B— I’m reincarnated.”

Sexual assault charges facing Amore were formally dropped on May 15 due to the case’s insufficient evidence. This all began in October when Sheahan posted his accusation on Twitter.

“OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this,” she wrote. “I was raped in mid-October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people.”

In the months that followed, both Sheahan and Amore was placed under a high amount of scrutiny, but as time passed, Shean’s claims began to look increasingly empty. That didn’t keep WWE from firing Amore in January, but the former Superstar looks to have a plans going forwards.

In the wake of the dismissed charges, Sheahan wrote the following statement: