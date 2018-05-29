Watch: Enzo Amore Says Fans Helped Discredit Accuser, Reveals Time at Kanye West’s Studio

Enzo Amore returned to the limelight on Monday by releasing a rap single dedicated to his recent vindication entitled “Phoenix.” While the song has plenty to say, Amore is not done talking.
In an impromptu interview with TMZ, Amore spilled new information on his past, present, and future. While Amore wasn’t shy about wrecking Philomena Sheahan—his Phoenix-based accuser in his new video—he was a little more thoughtful on his street interview. He said that his fans played detective on his behalf and found a multitude of avenues to discredit her claims.
“My fans were lawyers,” Amore told TMZ. “I don’t even know why I hired a lawyer in the first place.”
In terms of what’s next, Amore is planning a blitzkrieg of content, some of which was conceived at Kanye West’s studio.
“I’ve been working with a lot of people out in Hollywood on writing scripts, screenplays, directing, producing and making music. On the low, I’ve been in Kanye’s studio, No Name, out in L.A. And I’m about to drop a ton of content on the world,” he said.
We saw the first release of Amore’s content bomb on Monday, with the aforementioned, “Phoenix.” Here are a few of the more memorable lines.
“They cry tears of joy at my funeral,” Amore wrote. “Still I rise from the ashes like a phoenix. Middle finger to the sky grippin’ my …. consensual penis. Lyin’ ass hoe out in Phoenix. When I say that s— I mean it. F— you marks for hatin’. This for all my fans waitin’. Entertainment’s hottest free agent. B— I’m reincarnated.”
Sexual assault charges facing Amore were formally dropped on May 15 due to the case’s insufficient evidence. This all began in October when Sheahan posted his accusation on Twitter.
“OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this,” she wrote. “I was raped in mid-October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people.”
In the months that followed, both Sheahan and Amore was placed under a high amount of scrutiny, but as time passed, Shean’s claims began to look increasingly empty. That didn’t keep WWE from firing Amore in January, but the former Superstar looks to have a plans going forwards.
In the wake of the dismissed charges, Sheahan wrote the following statement:
“There are no words to describe what this feels like… To know that my rapist is walking away from this, free of charges, and will continue to be a part of society today. I have said this many times, and I will say it again: I did this for sexual assault survivors/victims who did not/do not have the courage to speak up about their stories. For those who feared for their lives & knew that if they spoke up, they would be killed. For those who’s assailant was a family member. For those who were set up to be assaulted. No matter the differences in our stories, we are one in the same. I did this in hopes that by coming out about what happened to me on October 19, 2017 & the correct legal measures taken, that my story may end in a little bit of hope with my assailant being prosecuted. To my disbelief & complete misfortune, this did not happen. I was so mentally shaken up in every way possible after the night that it happened that i waited 4 days to report it to the police. Hence the DNA samples taken were 4 days old & would have had to survive a shower & regular visits to the bathroom. That is where I messed up in this process, but I don’t blame myself. I have been told that I did this for money, fame, out of spite, and to those that believe these things, all I can say is you are very wrong. I am a different person today. I used to have anxiety, but since the incident it has escalated to a much higher level. I have frequent panic attacks. I rarely can handle any interaction with men. I wake up most nights in a complete panic & have to use coping mechanisms to relieve the emotions. I have PTSD & it shows itself in a variation of ways. I’m married to a woman named Depression & she is my lover. People get jealous & frustrated because she gets all of me. Most days we just lay in bed & refuse to get up. She takes from the quality of my life & tonight she was begging me to self harm. I have been hiding from my phone all day, dodging the hate. But when I came home, it was overwhelming. I wanted nothing more than that release. My favorite coping mechanism is writing, so I decided to share an up-to-date side of my story. Eric Ardnt is not innocent, & I AM A SURVIVOR.”