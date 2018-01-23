Enzo Amore Wore the Most Ironic T-Shirt of All Time to Raw 25

Enzo Amore, who’s had a punishing 24-hours, may have worn the most ironic t-shirt in the history of the planet on what proved to be his final day as a WWE Superstar.

On Monday, an Arizona woman named Philomena Sheahan accused Amore of raping her in October of 2017. Phoenix authorities have an open investigation concerning the incident and that lead to WWE suspending Amore Monday afternoon. However, just hours later, WWE fired the 31-year old.

In a turn of cosmic irony, Amore chose to wear this shirt to Monday’s RAW 25 on what may go down as the absolute worst day of his life.

Enzo came to Barclays Center yesterday wearing a t-shirt with “today is the best day of my life” on the front and “can’t wait for tomorrow” on the back. #RAW25 #EnzoAmore — Conrad Thompson (@HeyHeyItsConrad) January 23, 2018

Then again, maybe Enzo was trying to set or new standard for self-depreciation? Or maybe he was trying to stir some optimism? We don’t know, but either way, that shirt is remarkable.

WWE announced Tuesday they released Enzo Amore amid a sexual assault investigation by Phoenix police.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt (Enzo Amore),” read a statement from the company, posted on its website and across social media platforms.

Amore — whose real name is Eric Arndt — was suspended shortly after the story came to light on Monday. Less than 24 hours later, the company decided to part ways with him for good. WWE acted quickly on the accusations leveled against Arndt. His match was almost immediately removed from the Royal Rumble card, and the company released an official statement condemning the violence he was accused of.

“WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended.”

Arndt’s case is under active investigation by police in Phoenix, Arizona, where the alleged assault took place. The alleged victim, who chose to remain anonymous, filed a report with the Phoenix Police Department before taking her story public on Twitter.

“OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this,” she wrote. “I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people.”

Her full account of the assault was published on Pro Wrestling Sheet, but be warned that it contains graphic language and descriptions.