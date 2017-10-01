Enzo Amore Blasts Corey Graves With Personal Barb

Like many fans and even employees in WWE, Corey Graves finds Enzo Amore obnoxious. However, Enzo does have somewhat of a cult following, and to the chagrin of Graves, his son is one of them.

Graves turned to Twitter to share a disappointing anecdote from his son’s baseball game.

My son just ran to second base, and danced like @real1 to celebrate. I have failed as a father. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 30, 2017

Because it’s 2017, Graves’ failed fatherhood reached Enzo Amore all too easily and instead his condolences, Enzo didn’t just salt Graves’ wound, but ripped up wide open.

Nah u didn’t fail as a father!? U failed as a wrestler, thats why they dressed ya up in a suit N tie & told ya 2 sit down #HowYouDoin #Champ https://t.co/mdkrvflAfY — Enzo Amore (@real1) October 1, 2017

Ouch, those words sting. For those that don’t know, Graves was once a wrestler in NXT and since he’s never wrestled a match in WWE, Amore’s assertion that the now announcer is a failure is only marginally accurate. Graves had to stop wrestling because of severe concussion issues, not because he couldn’t execute a drop-toe-hold.

This wasn’t the first time Graves has gone out of his way to disparage Amore though. A few months ago on an episode of Bring it to the Table, host Peter Rosenberg asked Corey Graves if he liked Amore:

“No! No, I don’t like Enzo. He’s a fine guy, but… again, the guy you see on Monday nights, is that guy 24 hours a day. There’s no off switch. It rubs people the wrong way. If you’re on a European tour 12 days deep, and he’s going on and on and on about how he partied on the weekend in LA, you’re gonna get tired of hearing about it. There’s a limit, and when you’re on the road that much, that’ll wear on your nerves,” said Graves.

Negative remarks have become a pedestrian occurrence for Enzo Amore. All summer long, grumbles have seeped out of WWE’s locker room that paints Amore in quite an unflattering light. Amore’s ostentatious nature is said to have gotten him kicked off of WWE buses and also banned from the-the talent locker room.

What’s true and what sent is mostly unknown, but WWE looks to be leaning into Ezno’s inflammatory nature and has assigned him the top heel role on 205 Live. Personally, Enzo Amore may be a mess, but in terms of his career, Enzo is heading in a promising direction.