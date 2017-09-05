Enzo Amore Breaks out New Finisher on RAW

WWE and Enzo Amore are doing their best to revitalize the limping 205 Live. Until Enzo’s addition, the Cruiserweight Division was void of personality. Unfortunately, Ezno may actually be void of wrestling ability. However, that didn’t stop the newest Cruiserweight from adding a brand new finisher to his repertoire.

Amore put his new maneuver on full display as he used it to clinch a victory on RAW last night. Drew Gulak will go down as the first on-camera recipient of Enzo’s new finisher. It has yet to be named so send your ideas to Enzo’s twitter:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Curt Hawkins felt the wrath of Enzo’s new move over the weekend. He tweeted out the proof:

Dear, @WWE Cruiserweight Division… please be careful of @real1‘s new finisher. It hurts a lot worse than an 8th grade hickey. 😕 pic.twitter.com/l8Bv9FRQVv — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) September 4, 2017

The internet already keenly spotted some overlap with Enzo’s new finisher and a former WWE Superstar’s. Enzo’s foot-to-the-neck trick was once former WWE Women’s Champion Gail Kim’s finisher but she called it Eat Defeat. However, moves get recycled often in WWE and any claim of plagiarization should be subdued.

Tonight Enzo may have to use his new weapon several times. 205 Live will feature a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to determine Neville’s next challenger at No Mercy. We have no reason to expect anything other than an Enzo Amore victory. 205 Live has WE fan’s attention for the first time and to not keep rolling with Enzo’s hot hand would be a near mortal mistake.

While you may not like Enzo Amore, you cannot deny that he’s summoning the first crowd reactions 205 Live has ever seen. Enzo is proof that personality, even an obnoxious one, is crucial to professional wrestling. Outside of a budding Neville, Enzo is literally the only competitor in 205 Live that can cut a promo of consequence. This matters.

Seeing Enzo pin wrestlers who have perfected the physical craft of work rate may send shudders down the spine of wrestling purists. However, this is WWE and personality beats technical ability 100 percent of the time. Despite Enzo being the run away favorite for tonight’s Fatal 5-Way, trying to handicap him in a No Mercy match against Neville is a much different story.

Neville has been one of WWE’s best in 2017. It’d be hard to imagine WWE actually having him lose to someone like Enzo Amore. Then again, you never know.

Watch Enzo try to climb the Cruiserweight ladder tonight on 205 Live right after SmackDown.