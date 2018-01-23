Enzo Amore’s Accuser Speaks Out: ‘I Said No Countless Times’

On Monday, news broke that Philomena Sheahan and Arizona woman accused Enzo Amore of raping her in October. In the hours that have passed, WWE suspended then fired Amore in light of his criminal investigation. And now, Sheahan is telling more of her story.

TMZ Sports reached out to Sheahan and she revealed the grisly detail of her night with Enzo Amore. She says that Enzo was insatiable with his aggression and blew through several of her emphatic denials.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I said ‘no’ countless times,” Sheahan said. “I just kept saying ‘No.’”

Despite Sheahan begging for him stop Enzo allegedly ripped off her clothes and raped her in multiple areas of the hotel room.

According to her story, Amore threw her onto the bed, a tumble that lead to Sheahan hitting her head and getting knocked out.

A few days after the incident, Sheahan went to Phoenix authorities and an investigation was opened into Amore’s alleged actions.

Sheahan broke the story herself in a Tweet on Monday afternoon:

“OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this,” she wrote. “I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people.”

Her full account of the assault was published on Pro Wrestling Sheet, but be warned that it contains graphic language and descriptions.

The woman claims that on Oct. 19, Arndt, Grosso and a third accomplice, who was female, intentionally got her intoxicated, feeding her “coke, meth, [and] weed” until she “went into psychosis.” She says that she was left alone with Arndt, who restrained her and forced himself on her. She also claims that Arndt’s accomplices knew exactly what he would do once they’d left.

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed that they’d responded to a call on Oct. 23 concerning a sexual assault that matches the victim’s description, and the case has been under investigation ever since.

This story is developing…