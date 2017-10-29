WWE Releases Emma

Emma is no longer with WWE.

The 28-year old Superstar from Melbourne, Australia was released by the wrestling conglomerate Sunday morning. WWE.com issued the following statement on the matter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Emma. WWE wishes Emma the best in all of her future endeavors.”

This comes as a bit of a surprise as Emma, a recently as Monday saw herself involved in an enviable part of WWE’s card. As WWE’s first dancing partner for NXT legend Asuka, Emma was hardly being ignored. However, that’s not to say her future was terribly bright.

With the arrival of Asuka and the looming presence of Ronda Rousey, the women’s division will be getting re-prioritized. This would not have favored Emma. It appears her departure was mutual, and hopefully, she can light up the independent circuit.

Up Next: Why WWE Chose Emma over Sasha Banks and Bayley to Fight Asuka at TLC

Emma’s run in WWE proved to be odd. Equipped with everything a Superstar needs, Emma had (and still likely possesses) a promising future. WWE delayed her launch on the main roster by attempting a more sensual character named “Emmalina”. However, this concept never made it out of WWE’s lab and Emma essentially resumed her old NXT character. For whatever reason, Emma wasn’t extended a plethora of attractive opportunities and therefore struggled to build a lasting relevance.

Emma’s release comes as the latest data point in a concerning WWE trend. A few weeks ago Neville stormed out of the company, a few days later Nia Jax took an unannounced leave of absence. While the reason for Jax’s hiatus is muddled, she’ll be coming back to the company next month.

Emma’s definitive departure from the company could mark the beginning of a wave releases, something WWE is no stranger to. Things may continue to get interesting.

Best of luck to Emma and her future!

More: Why WWE Dropped The Emmalina Character