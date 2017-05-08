Emma Comments On Latest Injury

As WWE traveled to the UK this weekend, one member of the women’s division may have suffered another setback to her promising career. It was revealed last night that Raw superstar, Emma, may have injured her shoulder in a match at a WWE Live event.

Several viewers in attendance pointed out on Twitter that Emma had taken a bad bump into the corner, which caused the referee to throw up the dreaded X sign for Emma to be taken to the back for medical attention. You can see live images from the event here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Emma took to Twitter today to update her status and thank her fans for the support.

Just a little unlucky 😬 Thanks for all the messages. Waiting to see what it is… 🤞🤞🤞 — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) May 8, 2017

It appears as if there is still no word on the severity of the shoulder injury, but we would assume Emma will not be in the ring for tonight’s RAW from England.

The promising women’s division star suffered a ruptured disc last May that kept her sidelined until the end of the year.

It seemed as if WWE had big plans for her return when the “Emmalina” vignettes begin running incessantly on RAW to hype a makeover, yet reports are WWE lost faith in Emma being able to pull off the gimmick and essentially gave it to Lana.

We will keep you posted on the severity of Emma’s injury as the report comes in.

MORE POP WWE:

RAW Superstar Injured At Live Event / Why Brock Lesnar’s Absence Is Best For Business / Rock Star Gets Slammed After Taking A Shot At Wrestling Twitter

Listen to PopCulture.com’s Over The Ropes podcast: