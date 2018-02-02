WWE Rumor: Elimination Chamber Field Reportedly Set

Did your favorite WWE Superstar come up short at the Royal Rumble? Well, WWE has good news, because they’re giving one more golden ticket to WrestleMania at February 25th’s Elimination Chamber. And the field for that play-in match for a ‘Mania opportunity against Brock Lesnar is reportedly set.

On RAW this week, we saw Braun Strowman, John Cena, and Elias all secure their spots for the Elimination Chamber, But according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the three remaining slots have also already been filled. As it stands, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jason Jordan will fill out the rest of the Chamber pods.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There’s plenty to discuss on this development but let’s start with Jason Jordan.

Jordan has been out of action for several weeks due to what was originally thought to be a back injury. However, news came out yesterday that Jordan is battling an issue with his neck, one that is apparently affecting his grip. This is not good. For now, consider Jordan’s involvement in Elimination Chamber tenuous at best.

In the coming weeks, look for Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to qualify via a RAW victory. That gives us a solid starting 5 but could leave a gaping hole for #6. At the moment, we don’t have anything that resembles a decent guess as to who fills that void, but it may not matter.

Since WrestleMania 33 shut off its cameras, the worst kept secret in WWE is that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns would headline WrestleMania 34. Now that The Miz lifted the Intercontinental Championship off of Reigns, The Big Dog is free to prowl back into WWE’s main event. To put it short, Reigns is winning that Elimination Chamber match.

But even though the result is obvious, how they’ll get there could be a lot of fun. Reigns eliminated Rollins at the Rumble in what will prove to be a foreboding moment. At some point, WWE will revisit that. But Rollins may be in for a tumultuous night, because if Jason Jordan is healthy enough to compete, then he and Rollins will spend the Chamber match at each other’s throats to set up a ‘Mania match of their own.

The rest of the match will be dominated by Strowman, who may actually detonate the sadistic structure.

We’ll keep you updated as this develops, particularly Jason Jordan’s situation.