Elimination Chamber Betting Odds Contain Possible Spoilers

New betting odds for this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber just hit the market and they suggest finishes to several matches on the card.

BetWrestling just published updated odds in light of the approaching Elimination Chamber. More often than not, these probabilities disclose the results of prospective matches. So, if you want to avoid spoilers, now is the time to close your eyes.

As multiple reports have suggested, Roman Reigns is considered the heavy favorite to win the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. BetWreslting appears to a agree as The Big Dog is a runaway favorite at -600.

Men’s Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns (-600)

Braun Strowman (+310)

Seth Rollins (+600)

Finn Balor (+1700)

John Cena (+2000)

The Miz (+3500)

Elias (+4300)

The Women’s Match is a little more up for grabs, but the odds suggest Alex Bliss will retain her Raw Women’s Championship. However, Sasha Banks may be closing that gap.

Women’s Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss (-210)

Sasha Banks (+190)

Bayley (+575)

Sonya Deville (+600)

Mickie James (+2500)

Mandy Rose (+4500)

There are no odds on what Ronda Rousey will be wearing or what color pin she’ll be using to sign her WWE contract but you can wager on Nia Jax to extinguishing Asuka’s WWE career-long winning streak. However, it doesn’t look like that will happen.

Asuka (-900) vs. Nia Jax (+500)

The final match you can put your mortgage on is Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt. Seeing this is pay-per-view, it’s probably best to bet against Bray.

Matt Hardy (-210) vs. Bray Wyatt (+160)

We’ll see how it plays out, but these odds seem to parallel the current expectations for the pay-per-view. However, there is growing sentiment that Roman Reigns may be subject to punishment as allegations of steroid use continue to swirl. Regardless, we’ll keep you posted as things develop.