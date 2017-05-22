Elias Samson Set To Make In Ring Debut On Tonight’s RAW

SmackDown is owning the wrestling headlines today after Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship last night at Backlash, however tonight’s Raw could steal some headlines of its own.

PWInsider is reporting that former WWE NXT Superstar Elias Samson is set to make his in-ring main roster debut tonight. Despite only walking through the arena playing his guitar, The Drifter has been a cult hit since debuting on the roster after WrestleMania 33.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some worry that putting him into the ring could lose some of his mystique, but Samson has a lot of star potential. Shawn Michaels, who had been mentoring some in NXT over the last year, had high praise for the rookie when he told the Orlando Sentinel, “I love Elias Samson – I can’t help it, I like the Drifter thing, it stands out to me.”

Samson made his debut in NXT in 2014, but it wasn’t until NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in August 2015 that he debuted his “Drifter” character.

Up Next: Chris Jericho Comments On Death Of Chris Cornell

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a wrestler use a guitar as their signature weapon, and I’m all for them bringing it back with Samson.

Also on tonight’s show, the winner of the Sheamus and Matt Hardy match will get to pick the stipulation for their Raw Tag Team Championship match at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Keeping our fingers crossed for a “broken” gimmick on a pole match.

More: WWE Not Interested In Broken Hardy’s Gimmick?