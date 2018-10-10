Edge Returning for Edition of ‘The Cutting Edge’ at SmackDown 1000

Former WWE star Edge is bringing back “The Cutting Edge” for a special SmackDown 1000 edition of the interview segment.

According to ComicBook.com, WWE shared a press release that stated “the Rated-R Superstar is coming home.”

“Edge is returning to host a special edition of his talk show ‘The Cutting Edge’ next Tuesday as part of SmackDown’s historic 1000th episode,” the WWE statement began.

“The WWE Hall of Famer was responsible for many of the blue brand’s greatest moments, whether it was stepping up as one of the SmackDown’s premiere Superstars after the initial brand split in 2002, his unforgettable Money in the Bank cash-in on The Undertaker or running roughshod over SmackDown with General Manager Vickie Guerrero in his corner,” the press released continued.

“What will he have to say? Find out when ‘The Cutting Edge’ returns during SmackDown 1000, next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network,” the statement concluded.

Following the announcement, a number of WWE fans have taken to social media to comment on the news.

“I’m lowkey now worried that WWE might bring back Christian, Edge and Regal for Crown Jewel since they are giving me Kurt’s return and Bryan in a WWE Championship match. Just bring back everyone I love,” one fan excitedly joked.

I wish the 1000th episode of #sdlive was 3 hours. From #evolution to the return of @EdgeRatedR and #thecuttingedge to the return of @reymysterio against @ShinsukeN there just isn’t enough time to soak it all in. — “the Pinoy One” Asian Styles (@realrobpresley) October 10, 2018

“SmackDown 1000 is going to have Evolution, Rey Mysterio, Undertaker, Edge, and probably more. It’s going to be awesome,” someone else commented.

Having retired in 2011, Edge — real name Adam Joseph Copeland — has been focused on his family and his acting career.

In 2016, he starred in the film Interrogation, and currently appears in the History channel series Vikings as Kjetill Flatnose.

In a past interview with ESPN, Edge spoke about his new life and career, as well as how being in the WWE helped shaped his future.

“Edge was always a character to me and I still get to play characters every day in my new job,” he explained. “Right now, I get to sail on Viking long ships and carry an ax. Or read to a rock ‘n’ roll dog puppet and promote reading.”

Fans can see Edge return to his WWE roots when SmackDown 1000 airs Oct. 16 on USA Network.