Watch: Impact’s Eddie Edwards Gets Face Smashed by Baseball Bat in Horrific Accident

People that love to hate professional wrestling always return to the same principle: it’s fake. However, when wrestling gets real, things can get terrifying — like when a baseball bat crashes down on a human skull.

On Wednesday night, Impact aired a show previously taped in January. In what will now be considered an infamous segment, the rotten Sami Callahan jumped good guy Eddie Edwards. After rendering Edwards helpless, Callihan decided to take things up a notch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Callahan positioned a steel chair on Edwards’ chest, then grabbed a baseball bat. We’re not sure what Callahan was thinking, but he may have imagined driving the chair into Edwards sternum like it was a railroad spike. When it came time for the fatal blow, Callihan’s strike skipped off of the metal chair and onto Edwards’ forehead.

This is sick. @TheSamiCallihan RUTHLESSLY smashes @TheEddieEdwards with a baseball bat and it violently ricochet’s right into Edwards’ face. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/fKtCAjiN7F — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 2, 2018

Edwards suffered a few broken bones in his face as well as a few cuts. However, he’s healed up since the January accident but just saw the footage for the first time.

Last night was the first time I saw this. Before seeing it I thought I was lucky, now I KNOW IM LUCKY. Broke face broke nose but ill be ok https://t.co/JBjfngO4kG — Eddie Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) March 2, 2018

Here are some of Edwards tweets in the moments following the gruesome incident.

Not like I was gonna let a little baseball bat to the face stop me from watching my @Patriots last night #Patriots #AiP pic.twitter.com/iFE422UWRL — Eddie Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) January 14, 2018

Thanks to everyone checkin in. Im good, couple broken bones couple cuts and a sweet black eye. Somedays youre the bat, somedays youre my eye — Eddie Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) January 14, 2018

We’re glad to know that Edwards is doing well and that the human skull is thick enough to handled baseball bats.