Early Script Leaks For The Vince McMahon Movie Are Insane

There is No Chance (In Hell) that wrestling fans will not see the upcoming Vince McMahon biopic. As noted, the movie is still in pre-production but the WWE Universe was already excited about the chance to see Vince McMahon in a new light.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, that new light is going to be unlike anything we could have ever expected as some early details about the script have been released and they are completely insane. Thanks to IWNerd for plucking the following tidbits from Mike Johnson’s report:

– Linda McMahon works at a nudie bar as a waitress. Her character is also apparently portrayed as very sexual.

– Vince’s dad dies during the steroid trial in the movie. In reality, he passed away a decade before in 1984.

– Vince’s infidelity is exposed during the steroid trial leading to him looking like a terrible person. This is the justification the movie uses for him to create the Mr. McMahon character. This replaces the Montreal Screwjob (how the character actually happened)

– Jim Crockett takes over the role of Eric Bischoff in the movie as he comes to work for Ted Turner.

– The film portrays Jimmy Snuka as a porn star before being scouted by Vince.

– Andre the Giant is the owner of a French restaurant in Montreal when he is scouted by Vince.”

And if these Hollywood style facts about Vince’s life weren’t enough, here’s a direct quote about a scene in the draft that we can’t possibly imagine will ever make it to the actual film.

“There is a scene in the most recent draft of the film where Hogan is dealing with steroid use hurting his sex drive and indeed, the size of his genitals. There is a scene where a female wrestler propositions Vince, leading to him instead telling Linda (in front of the wrestler) what was suggested, so instead Linda leads Vince into the stands at MSG to do the deed herself with her husband.”

This all sounds more like a Lifetime movie (or adult film parody) about Vince’s life than an actual biopic about the man who built a wrestling monopoly.

Apparently, WWE Studios will be involved in the biopic, so either these ridiculous stories will be changed in the script or this is truly how Vince McMahon wishes his life would have happened. Either way, we’re all in!

You can read the entire report on the early script here.

