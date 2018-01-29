The Dudley Boyz Announced for 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class

The WWE Hall of Fame better have plenty of tables, because The Dudley Boyz are coming!

WWE announced today that the iconic tag team will be a part of the 2018 Hall of Fame class. The duo will be inducted alongside Bill Goldberg Friday, April 6 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, just two days before WrestleMania 34.

For nearly 20 years, the Dudley Boyz have been a crucial part of tag team wrestling. Amassing 17 championships through several promotions, perhaps no team is more recognizable in today’s wrestling world than the ECW legends.

The Dudleys starter their brand in Paul Heyman’s gritty promotion but it wasn’t until they came to WWE in 1999 that they made their name. Through legendary TLC matches with Edge and Christian and the Hardy Boyz the Dudleys put tag team wrestling back on the map. With each 3-D through a table, it seemed like another wrestling fan was born. To put it short, The Dudleys are responsible for creating new generations of wrestling fans.

Bubba Ray and D-Von would leave WWE in 2005 only to come back in 2015 to compete with a budding cast of tag team characters like The New Day and The Usos.

Congrats to Bubba Ray and D-Von!