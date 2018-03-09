Watch: Dolph Ziggler Takes Personal Digs at Every Fastlane Opponent

Dolph Ziggler’s new WWE contract supposedly gave him privileges that had not been extended to his locker room peers. And apparently one of those perks was a camera crew on standby waiting to film heel promos.

In light of the Fastlane’s Six Pack Challenge for the WWE Championship, Ziggler methodically ran down each one of his opponents.s John Cena, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn each got a personalized video feature The Show Off spitting in their face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

We have to admit, while still a dirtbag, we admire Ziggler’s dedication to the craft of being a bad guy.

Enjoy!

Sami Zayn

Ziggler brought out the big shovel for Zayn as he pounded him for getting hurt during an entrance, sucking up to Triple H, and just being mediocre at his job.

Baron Corbin

Ziggler kept it light on Corbin—maybe they’re pals—but he did go after Corbin’s persona as The Guy Who Only Cares About Money. According to Ziggler, while he and Corbin share that ambition it’s the only Show Off who bring in the loot.

AJ Styles

Ziggler saved some of his best poison for the WWE Champion. Labling Styles as “minor league” whole also backhanding Styles and his crews use of “Too Sweet,” Ziggler did everything he could to call Styles a fraud.

Kevin Owens

Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens aren’t so different. Neither of which look like the prototypical WWE wrestler, yet have found a way to earn the success of their peers through years of perpetually proving themselves. But that doesn’t make them kindred spirits to Ziggler, instead, the Show Off resents KO for getting opportunities that he never did—like beating John Cena in his first match.

John Cena

Even though ripping Cena for following The Rock’s footsteps to Hollywood isn’t an original insult, it still lands when done properly.