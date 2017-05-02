Despite Drug Arrest, Former WWE Star X-Pac Denies Relapse

The strange tale of former WWE Superstar, Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, just keeps getting weirder. As of Sunday it seemed as if the legendary D-generation X and NWO member had gone missing after he skipped a UK wrestling event. Today we learned that Waltman had actually been arrested when he attempted to bring marijuana and meth on his flight from LA to the UK for a wrestling event.

Considering Waltman’s admitted history with substance abuse problems, the news was obviously concerning for many in the wrestling community. Waltman had been arrested several times before for drug possession and once told the Stone Cold Podcast that he got pretty heavily into meth once he moved to LA.

For the first time since the weekend’s event, Waltman has revealed a bit of his side of the story on Twitter. While he does not go into much detail, he does say that he has not had a relapse.

I’ve had a crazy weekend. I’ll get into it on the show Wednesday. Way too much to tweet about. Still mentally strong & healthy. No relapse. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 2, 2017

CagesideSeats noted Waltman also appeared on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro, to discuss the situation with hosts Scheana Marie and Roxy Striar:

Striar: So to make it 100% clear though, Sean, just so you don’t get more Tweets about this – you are not using Meth…

Waltman: Nope, and I wasn’t using anything… nothing. No relapse.

Marie: Clean, sober…

Waltman: Well, besides cannibus. That’s all I use.

Marie: Well, that’s legal. That’s okay, right?

Waltman: Well… not to the feds.

Apparently Waltman will give the entire story of what happened to him this weekend this Wednesday on his podcast.

