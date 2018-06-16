Rumored Plans for Dean Ambrose Upon Return From Injury

Provided you don’t take them too seriously, WWE rumors can be a lot of fun. And Dean Ambrose finds himself implicated in one of the juicier rumblings in recent memory.

According to WrestleNewsSource.com and Bodyslam.net, current sentiment backstage has Ambrose returning from injury as a heel. Even more, the Lunatic Fringe could soon be in the mix for the Universal Championship.

Before we go too much further, it’s worth tempering our expectations. Considering the Universal Championship holds its own set of mysteries, tossing Dean Ambrose’s name into that arena seems a little premature, albeit, fascinating.

However, Ambrose’s heel turn seems far more likely.

Ambrose was spotted at the Stanley Cup Finals sporting a new look. Imaginative minds suggested that his haircut, beard, and earring were the indication of a heel character. While those are speculative assertions, Ambrose’s new style lent itself to that type of scrutiny. Even more, Ambrose’s bad boy vibes fit a narrative that he was supposed to turn heel prior to his injury.

Before Ambrose underwent surgery to fix a busted triceps, he and Seth Rollins‘ reconciliation was the best story in WWE. However, a swarm of rumors had Ambrose turning on Rollins ahead of ‘Manai—setting up a heated match in New Orleans.

That obviously didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean the plan has been forgotten.

Initially, WWE ruled out Ambrose till September. But, any wrestling fan knows that WWE exaggerates wrestlers recovery time in order for them to make a dramatic surprise return. During an interview with South Africa’s 94.5, Rollins indicated that Ambrose will be back before SummerSlam.

“He had some pretty extensive triceps surgery earlier this year so he’s definitely still on the mend and rehabbing. But he’ll be back and better than ever, you wait. Summertime, maybe late Spring. Somewhere in there, I think, whenever that while guy gets back to normal,” he said.

It seems the window for Ambrose return is officially open. I think we can safely assume he’ll come back as a heel, but where WWE places him is far less certain. A feud with Rollins seems logical, but WWE officials may want to preserve that story for a later date.

While a shot at the Universal Championship is possible, it depends on who is actually holding the strap when Ambrose comes back. Right now, the only payers in the Universal game are Reigns an Brock Lesnar. Reigns and Ambrose make sense, while Ambrose vs. Lesnar seems impossible.

Regardless, when Ambrose does show up, he likely will be there to cause main event chaos. Perhaps he shows his face this Sunday at Money in the Bank.