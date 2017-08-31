Dean Ambrose Made WWE History at SummerSlam

While Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins SummerSlam victory was a lesson in teamwork, there was quite the individual accomplishment that has yet to be celebrated by WWE. As a freshly crowned Tag Team Champion, Dean Ambrose became the 8th ever Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

The Lunatic Fringe joins the exclusive group of Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho Eddie Guerrero, Big Show, The Miz, Edge, and Daniel Bryan. Even better, Ambrose is the youngest WWE Superstar to ever reach this mark. Even better, he’s the only Shield member to have achieved this.

What’s it take to be a Grand Slam Champion, you ask? We have the answer directly from WWE:

“…[winning] Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, any permutation of the Tag Team Championship and either active heavyweight title — as in, WWE Championship or, now, the WWE Universal Championship.”

Grand Slam Champion

Thank you WWE Universe for supporting me and being there

By joining this lauded company, Ambrose already feels more important. We’re al guilty for shrugging him off as the blond headed member of The Shield, but not only is Ambrose keeping up with Rollins and Reigns, but he may be setting a pace. While Reigns does indeed have more WWE Championships than everyone, and Rollins has more main event time than Ambrose, it’s Ambrose who has the most trophies.

Here’s the big question: which of the Shield trio is next to win a WWE Championship or Universal Championship? In 2017 the safest bet is always on Reigns. He’s currently rumors to be winning the belt at WrestleMania 34. However that’s an awfully long ways away.

Could Dean or Seth sneak in and swipe a big belt? It’s possible, but it looks like they’ll have their hands full for the coming months as RAW Tag Team Champions. Regardless, it’s safe to say the Shield runs WWE.