Dean Ambrose And The Hardy Boyz Team Up For First Time

Last week, Dean Ambrose and Jeff Hardy were guests on Chris Jericho’s podcast. During the interview, Hardy and Ambrose candidly revealed that Cesaro was “by far” the best athlete in the WWE. Tonight, Ambrose had a chance to join The Hardy Boyz to face off with Cesaro, Sheamus and The Miz in six man action.

After a wild match that saw nearly every star hitting their finisher, The Hardys once again came out on the winning end of things when Matt hit the Twist of Fate on The Miz and Jeff connecting with a beautiful Swanton for the victory.

The Hardys will defend their RAW Tag Team Championships this Sunday against former champs, Sheamus and Cesaro in a steel cage match.

Dean Ambrose will face The Miz in a match where, if Dean Ambrose is disqualified, Miz will win the Intercontinental Championship.