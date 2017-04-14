You’ll Never Believe Who Wants To Manage Gronk In WWE

TMZ Sports caught up with actor/former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, David Arquette, to find out if he thought NFL Patriots star, Rob Gronkowski, would be a good pro wrestling champion.

Arquette, whose World Championship victory is often credited for the beginning of the end of WCW, was not only complimentary of Gronk’s wrestling ability, but offered his services to the Patriots tight end.

“Yes, he would be the greatest.”

“[Laughs] He doesn’t need my coaching, but I’d be his manager. He’s got all those brothers, they should be a whole team.”

A whole team of Gronks? WWE has to love that idea.

Gronk’s involvement in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at this year’s WrestleMania was likely the reason Mojo Rawley was picked for the victory. Gronk also showed up during Tuesday night’s Smackdown Live from Boston to get involved in Mojo’s match with Jinder Mahal.

Fans would love to see Gronk in the WWE, but most don’t want to see him taking away spots from current WWE stars. Despite Gronk’s genuine love for the WWE, some fans were furious to see him so heavily involved in a big ‘Mania spot.

David Arquette won the WCW Championship when he was involved in a tag team match to promote the movie, Ready To Rumble. The ridiculous stipulation of the tag match was that whoever scored the pin in the match would be awarded the WCW strap.

The only thing that could assure Gronk to be taken less serious by the WWE Universe than his celebrity status would be having the most despised man to ever be in a wrestling ring by his side.

