Former WWE Wrestler Davey Boy Smith Jr. Saves Woman from Leaping to Her Death

The son of the British Bulldog and former WWE wrestler, Davey Boy Smith Jr. played hero this weekend as he stopped a woman from jumping off of a bridge. Ironically, he’s years of professional wrestling training was the difference between life and death.

The 32-year old detailed the dramatic encounter on both his Twitter and Facebook page. While driving through Calgary, Alberta Smith noticed the commotion and decided to intervene.

😳😮😮 I saved a girl today from jumping off a bridge. Thank you to my years of grappling for saving this girl. Life is precious 😰🙇😔 pic.twitter.com/fGKRqrsEPZ — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) October 23, 2017

“I stopped and jumped the barricade and tried talking to the girl. And she was crying and an emotional mess and threatening to jump if I got closer. With people on the ground waving her not to jump I decided to grab a hold of her and not take any chances.”

Smith reeled in the woman from her delicate balance and had to pin her to the ground to pacify the tense situation.

“She started to slide and want to go more as I grabbed a hold her. Luckily my years of grappling and self-defense I knew how to grab her HARD and how to pull her up from hanging off and jumping.” Davey continued, “When I yanked her off the bridge finally, I established the mount position as you do in grappling and did not let her budge.”

As if the stakes weren’t high enough, the woman told Smith she was carrying a gun.

Eventually, police showed up and detained the woman.

When he’s not saving lives, Smith competes in new New Japan Wrestling. The WWE legends’ son had a brief stint in WWE but was never a part of the main roster.