Details on Dave Bautista’s Potential WWE Comeback

Batista’s last run in WWE likely wasn’t the final chapter he was hoping for. While he was involved in WrestleMania 30’s legendary main event, most of The Animal’s comeback was rejected by fans. However, it sounds like 4-time WWE Champion wants another crack at his swan song.

A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter cites that Batista is eyeing a lengthy return to WWE, one that could last up to a year. Even more, this comeback would feature Batista regularly, possibly even in non-televised events, making his role looks more like Chris Jericho’s than Brock Lesnar’s.

Of course, all of this is dependent on his growing Hollywood schedule. Having landed roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, the James Bond franchise, and the sequel to Blade Runner, Batista is becoming a player of sorts in Tinsel Town.

On a recent episode of WWE Hall of Famer’s Jim Ross‘ podcast, Batista opened on the possibility of coming back to WWE. According to the Animal, he not only wants to step in the ring, but he’d like to do it as a full-time WWE Superstar. Even more, Batista says that Vince McMahon is well aware of this. Bastisa was so earnest in his intentions that he says he wants to even work house shows – something other part-timers categorically avoid.

The 6-time WWE Champion also underlined that he wishes to come back for a program with his old running mate, Triple H. Batista qualified all of this by asserting he and WWE’s schedule would have to line up to make this magic happen.

In the past, Batista has been coy about a potential return to wrestling. His interview with Ross was his most transparent conversation on the subject yet and seemed to indicate that Batista back in WWE is imminent. If that is indeed the case, this is a situation worth monitoring. For someone of Batista’s caliber, Vince McMahon and Co. would not blink at bringing him back and tossing him into significant WWE storylines. In short, this could be a lot of fun.

Ironically, at 48 years old, Batista is the same age as of WWE’s most important character at the moment, Triple H. He’s actually 2 year’s younger than the midcard’s top heel, and Knox County, Tennessee Mayorial candidate Kane. So any detractions made about Batista’s age will likely be moot – WWE loves older guys!