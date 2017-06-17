Daniel Bryan Returning to SmackDown Live

Bryan his been busy in his absence. The father of the Yes Movement is now officially a father of a human being. On May 9th he and his wife, Brie Bella, gave birth to their first born child and future wrestling royalty, Birdie Joe.

Up Next: Heavy Favorite To Win Money In The Bank

Videos by PopCulture.com

We last saw Bryan in early April in the midst of the Superstar Shake Up. He’ll be returning to a familiar, yet different show. A lot has transpired in his absence. Jinder Mahal became WWE Champion. The New Day have made their SmackDown debut. And by next Tuesday, the entire landscape of the Blue Brand could be vastly different.

Bryan returns at a pivotal time. Money in the Bank is one of WWE’s most impactful pay-per-views. And now, the consequences are two-fold as WWE will be debuting the first Women’s Money in the Bank match.

Bryan could have a lot on his hands with so much at play. We could have 2 new champions or the threat of briefcase cash-ins. It will be fascinating to watch Bryan’s dynamic with the new era of SmackDown.

And don’t forget, Bryan will likely be returning to Talking Smack. Since he’s been out, WWE has used Shane McMahon and JBL as co-hosts with Renee Young. The show hasn’t necessarily suffered, but Bryan re-joining the show will be warmly welcomed.

To put it simply, WWE is just a better place when Daniel Bryan is around.

More: Triple H Growing Frustrated With Vince McMahon