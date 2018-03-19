Daniel Bryan Opens the Door to Wrestling at WrestleMania 34

We are only three weeks away from WrestleMania, and another avenue of hype just opened that could put this card into elite territory.

Bryan recently spoke with The National while overseas in Abu Dhabi. Inevitably, the topic of WrestleMania came up, notably whether or not there is still a chance that he could wrestle at this year’s show. The storyline that closed last week’s SmackDown moved the television viewer to deduct that Bryan would be returning to the ring at this year’s show to tag with Shane McMahon, as discussed in our review of last week’s SmackDown.

Amazingly, just a few weeks out from WrestleMania, Bryan did not squash the chances that he could wrestle at the show outright. In fact, he left the door open, which speaks volumes of where things could currently stand. The interviewer specifically asked him about tagging with McMahon against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at the event.

“I don’t know and I don’t think they know. I think it all depends on whether or not I get cleared,” Bryan said. “As of this moment, as of today, I am not cleared by WWE. I have done everything in my power. Everything they have asked me to and I have gone above and beyond as far as ‘Okay, what doctors do you need me to see. Send me to any doctor you want, any doctor that you want and lets get their feedback on what is going on with me.’ So far every doctor has cleared me that they have sent me too and so there is a chance.”

Bryan continued, saying, “I used to think that the percentage of the WWE ever clearing me was low. I think with the stuff that I have done it has gone a little higher but I don’t know how much higher. With how everything is there is one day to go if I don’t get cleared [storyline wise] and then there is another way to go if I am cleared. I am hoping to be cleared but I don’t know which way it goes.”

It’s impossible to downplay the significance of Bryan saying “there is a chance” just three weeks out from the show. If a Daniel Bryan wrestling return is added to what is already a very stacked card, this could end up being one of the greatest WrestleManias of all time.