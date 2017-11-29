Daniel Bryan Is ‘On a Mission’ to Return to Wrestling

Daniel Bryan’s desire to return to wrestling is one of the worst kept secrets in the wrestling world, and now his wife, Brie Bella, is talking about her husband’s desire to perform again.

During an appearance on former WWE ring announcer Lillian Garcia’s podcast this week, Bella addressed the status of her husband’s dream of returning to performing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“From like, literally, the day they told him he couldn’t do it anymore, he has flown himself all over the United States to all different doctors to figure out what he could do to help turn that ‘no’ into a ‘yes’,” Brie said. “There’s been like eight doctors who are like, ‘You can wrestle’. A lot of doctors can’t see why he can’t get in that ring again.”

Bryan last wrestled in 2015. At the time, he had won the WWE Intercontinental championship at WrestleMania 31 and was expected to bring some prestige back to what was once the work-horse title. Instead, Bryan’s series of head injuries forced WWE to advise Bryan that it was time to hang up his wrestling boots.

So far, Bryan has been cleared to return by several doctors outside of WWE. However, WWE’s own medical personnel have not cleared Bryan. Many believe this is due to WWE’s on-going legal cases regarding concussions from past performers.

Brie hinted that WWE is now considering a possible return for Bryan.

“I think [the WWE is] looking at it,” Brie said. “He is on such a mission to get back into that WWE ring, it’s crazy, which caused a lot of arguments in our marriage in the beginning, especially when I was pregnant.”

It’s widely expected in the wrestling world that if WWE has not cleared Bryan by the time his contract runs out next fall, he will seek work outside of WWE to return to the ring. He has reportedly been interested in wrestling for New Japan, Ring of Honor, and even in Mexico.

Interestingly, it was reported yesterday that Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are self-promoting an event in 2018 with hopes of drawing a crowd in excess of 10,000 fans. No date or location been given for the show, but if it were to occur after Bryan’s contract with WWE expires, there’s no doubt that adding him to the event would make their attendance goal a fairly sure bet.