Daniel Bryan Thinks These WWE Superstars Deserve More

SmackDown Live GM Daniel Bryan knows all too well what is feels like to be an unsung hero. That said, he may have a keen eye for overlooked talent and untapped potential. So when he names his favorite wrestlers on WWE‘s blue brand, we’re all ears.



Bryan recently joined former WWE Superstars Edge and Christian on their podcast, E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness. The trio covered plenty of good stuff, including Bryan’s potential in-ring comeback, but when it came to SmackDown’s roster, Bryan had glowing things to say about two individuals in particular.

“I really like Chad Gable. So he went out there and he’s somebody who can do, like, incredible stuff. And I think it was two weeks ago, he had this match with Rusev and it was some of the best, like, wrestling stuff that I’ve seen because he’s telling a story with it,” Bryan said.

“And he’s a guy who hasn’t been getting a lot of TV time and hasn’t been getting a lot of character stuff and he can do really fun, really funny, character stuff, so he’s a guy I think is, man, really good,” he added.

For Gable, things got very interesting when he met his new tag-team partner, Shelton Benjamin, on last night’s episode of SmackDown.

But Bryan wasn’t done there, there was one more underdog that needed some shine.

“Somebody like Luke Harper, you look at him and earlier this year, he was getting… they were giving him an opportunity and he was getting super over. Not super over, like not mega over where people are chanting, ‘Harper! Harper! Harper!.’ But he was coming out, people were reacting to him, people were really getting into his matches. But then comes the part of, ‘okay, it’s WrestleMania time’ [and] TV time is really hard to get ahold of and he kind of drops out of the scene and it just hasn’t picked back up for him yet. And he was somebody, he just went from being a bad guy to being a good guy and people were really starting to get behind him and then he just kind of falls off the [radar],” Bryan said.

Harper has all but disappeared from SmackDown live programming. As Bryan mentioned, he was a guy that was red-hot during WrestleMania season. It felt like he would join Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton in a triple threat match from the WWE Championship at WrestleMania but Harper got the bump and we really haven’t seen him since.