Big Change for WWE Clash of Champions Tag Team Match

The card for this weekend’s WWE Clash of Champions PPV event was shaken up Tuesday night on SmackDown when a second guest referee was declared for the big tag team match involving Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Shane McMahon.

It all started when Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn opened the show by going around backstage handing out flyers for a protest against Shane McMahon. They were wearing modified versions of Daniel Bryan‘s “Yes! Yes! Yes!” t-shirt, with them reading “Yep! Yep! Yep!” instead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Owen’s declared, “There’s no doubt, Shane McMahon is the worst McMahon of them all” later in the show. He spoke of how Shane handcuffed him last week, made himself the special referee at Clash of Champions, and made the stipulation of them being fired if they lose at the Clash. He said Shane is a “madman on a rage bender” who failed to defend his family’s honor.

Then, in tribute to one of Daniel Bryan’s most famous moments, Owens declared it was time to fill the ring and “occupy SmackDown.” He called out people from the back to join him…but there was nobody, at first. Then came Daniel Bryan, who joined them in the ring.

Bryan said the Yes Movement was always about the fans, not him, and that’s where he is different from them. He went on to declare that Owens and Zayn will get a fair fight at Clash of Champions, and he is going to ensure that by making himself the second guest referee at the PPV.

This will cleary lead to more tension between Bryan and McMahon coming out of the show, and it should be exciting what kind of twists and turns are thrown at us at Clash of Champions.