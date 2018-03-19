Why Daniel Bryan Reportedly Rejected a WrestleMania 34 Match

Just hours ago, the possibility of Daniel Bryan competing at WrestleMania 34 officially reignited. However, he may have already turned down a match.

According to the Cagesideseats and WrestleVotes Bryan was recently approached with an idea for WrestleMania. While the specifics of that match are unknown, Bryan reportedly rejected the proposal because of how limited the circumstances were. Per the report, the match would have been light in terms of physicality; placing emphasis on keeping Bryan safe rather than allowing him to wrestle the way he loves.

Since the questions have intensified, I can’t confirm anything re: Daniel Bryan. Was told by a source weeks ago they approached him about working Mania & Bryan declined as it wouldn’t be nearly want he wants. Light work, little to no bumps etc. No idea what the story is as of now — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 18, 2018

If this report is indeed valid, then that means that WWE is actually trying to ferrate scenario in which Daniel Bryan can return. At this moment, there’s really only one spot for him to land and that’s in a tag match with Shane McMahon against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Shane was written off TV last week after a gratuitous attack by Owens and Zayn but WWE has already heavily promoted Bryan’s return to Smackdown this week. However, seeing that Bryan has sympathized with Owens and Zayn, something would have disrupted their peace.

Maybe this leads to Owens and Zayn attacking Bryan. Maybe Bryan will think they went too far in their dismantling of Shane. Maybe it will be Bryan who mounts the attack. We’ll just have to wait and see.

In the backdrop of recent news, this story gives reason to be optimistic. Bryan recently spoke with The National while overseas in Abu Dhabi and shared some revealing information about his current medical status

“So far every doctor has cleared me that they have sent me too and so there is a chance. I used to think that the percentage of the WWE ever clearing me was low. I think with the stuff that I have done it has gone a little higher but I don’t know how much higher,”

It feels like a WrestleMania moment is budding for Bryan. But, for now, we’ll just stay hopeful.